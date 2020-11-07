Supporters of President-elect Joe Biden gather in Forsyth Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A group of supporters gathered at Forsyth Park Saturday afternoon to celebrate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris winning the presidential race.

About 15 to 20 people gathered, some wearing campaign t-shirts and waving flags.

“You know what, it’s a wonderful day,” Brianne Halverson said. “I am very grateful and I want the country to unite. It is exciting. It’s been a tough four years.”

Supporter Kate Dunnagan says she was happy to see a high voter turnout.

“I mean on both sides, record turnout, but the work in Georgia started by Stacy Abrams before 2018,” Dunnagan said. “That work to get people registered, not just registered, but educated and engaged, is what made the difference.”

“The party starts on Jan. 20, this is the pre-party,” she added.