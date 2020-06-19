Superintendent: SCCPSS ‘feverishly’ making plans for new school year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – While many questions linger about the upcoming year for Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) students, the superintendent says they are “feverishly” working out the details.

In a video message to parents and guardians, Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett says the hope is to start Wednesday, Aug. 5.

“But as you know the public health conditions continue to change,” Levett added. “And public health safety is our guiding principle during this time.”

The superintendent said the district is running a short pilot next week so officials can get a feel for what school might actually be like.

SCCPSS is still considering options for safety equipment, masks and more.

Levett said in general, she knows there are many questions parents want answers to, but there is still a lot up in the air.

“My father always told me that ‘I don’t know’ is an intelligent answer,” she said. “So I’m going to tell you, I don’t know.”

Parents and guardians are encouraged to fill out the Family Readiness Survey to help model the new school year.

Levett said she’s received a number of questions about pre-k plans, including possible limitations on days per school week, but said nothing is set in stone.

As for virtual learning options, the Savannah-Chatham E-Learning Academy will be available for 900 students in grades 3 through 12. Registration opens July 1; visit here for more details.

“The more we know, the more we will share with you,” Levett said.

SCCPSS aims to send their plans to the board in July.