Super Museum Sunday: Visit Georgia’s historic sites free of charge

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – On Sunday, Georgians will have the opportunity to visit historic sites and museums free of charge.

May 2 is the Georgia Historical Society’s Super Museum Sunday.

The event usually takes place around Feb. 12 each year — to commemorate the earliest days of Georgia’s founding as a colony — but was postponed due to COVID-19.

Organizers hope Super Museum Sunday will allow the public to become reacquainted with historic sites across the Peach State. Visitors are encouraged to review COVID-19 protocols being taken at each participating site prior to their arrival.

Hours for Super Museum Sunday are 12 to 4 p.m. unless other times are noted. Some sites are only offering virtual experiences.

Take a look at the map below and explore sites participating. Visit here if you’re having trouble viewing the map.

