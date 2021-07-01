Sunset shopping: A new Pooler experience

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – The Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce brings a new event to the Pooler Area.

The chamber will be hosting its first event of the Sunset Shopping Series on Thursday, July 1, from 4 to 8 p.m. Local marketplace vendors from the community will set up shop for an evening of enjoyment in the chamber park at 305 W Collins Street.

The Marketplace will include 10 to 15 vendors from the area, as well as three or four food trucks.

This event will take place the first Thursday of every month, July through October of this year, with various

vendors and food trucks cycling through each month. There will be no cost for admission and seating available near the fountain in the park to relax.

“We are excited to host this new idea,” said Chamber Executive Director Pam Southard, “and we hope it grows in popularity with our community as we continue to plan events that celebrate Pooler and

bring people together.”