Sunday shooting injures one, police search for suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department investigates a shooting over the weekend.

According to police, the shooting happened at the Alamo Plaza on Bay street Sunday.

Police say a woman was shot and received serious injuries. Her name has not been released.

Police described a suspect as a hispanic man, 5’8” and 150-160 pounds.

Police say the suspect was in a Gold/Silver Yukon with a large Harley Davidson Sticker on the back window.

If you know who this suspect is or have any information regarding this incident, please contact Savannah Police.

