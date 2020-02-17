Sunday shooting injures one, police search for suspect

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
savannah police chief badge_354730

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department investigates a shooting over the weekend.

According to police, the shooting happened at the Alamo Plaza on Bay street Sunday.

Police say a woman was shot and received serious injuries. Her name has not been released.

Police described a suspect as a hispanic man, 5’8” and 150-160 pounds.

Police say the suspect was in a Gold/Silver Yukon with a large Harley Davidson Sticker on the back window.

If you know who this suspect is or have any information regarding this incident, please contact Savannah Police.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories