SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — On Sunday afternoon there was a meeting held at Mt. Hermon Church to discuss possible development that could cut off access to Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Some city leaders who were in attendance today took the side of the people who say ‘no’ to disturbing the road that leads to the cemetery. Some say this will benefit Coffee Point residents, a neighborhood adjacent to the road.

“What I want to say is…this has nothing to do with politics,” Alderwoman Kesha-Gibson of Savannah said. “And this doesn’t have anything to do with politicizing an issue. The main thing is preserving and saving sacred land.”

District 6 Alderman Kurtis Purtee responded to this meeting on social media, saying the Coffee Point Homeowners Association “showed me some concepts of various community projects to include a possible development…”

He continued saying after speaking with the Coffee Point HOA and the City of Savannah, there is no planned development around Mt. Hermon Church or Cedar Grove Cemetery. He sums the statement up saying he would not support a project that disturbs the cultural history of a cemetery or its access. However, the pastor of Mt. Hermon Church said a plan should still be in place.

“I’d rather have a plan in place even if they don’t do anything,” Pastor Kicklighter said. “And if you don’t make no noise and speak up on it, then they are going to go on and do what they want to do.”

Pastor Kicklighter said this situation does not involve Mt. Hermon Church and the church does not own the road.

This issue continues to upset community members as the cemetery is a part of sacred land and they think that should be protected.