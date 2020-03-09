Sunday fire damages Liberty County home

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – Sunday night a double wide mobile home located on the 600 block of Pate Rogers Road in Liberty County sustained heavy fire damage.

Firefighters from Lake George Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded to the scene aroun 9:00 p.m.

According to officials flames were visible from the rear of the home.

There was no one home at the time of the fire. Fire officials are in the process of determining who and how many may have been affected by the fire.

Midway Fire and Rescue also assisted in fighting the fire.

