Sun City woman attacked by alligator while walking dog

OKATIE, S.C. (WSAV) – Officials say a woman is recovering from an alligator attack that occurred late Monday night in Sun City, an age-restricted community.

The 68-year-old, who has not been identified, was out walking her dog when she was bitten on her leg and wrist. The alligator that attacked is said to have been between 8 and 9 feet long.

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), she was walking between homes in the neighborhood and was about 25 yards from the nearest pond when the incident occurred.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), the Bluffton Fire District and Beaufort County Emergency Medical Services responded to Landing Lane in the community around 10 p.m. The woman was transported to Memorial Health in Savannah. Her dog was unharmed.

SCDNR tells News 3 the woman’s arm injury is believed to be worse than the wound on her leg. The injuries are severe, but not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

According to BCSO, alligator control agents were able to locate an alligator of the same size coming out of the pond close to where the woman was bitten. The gator was captured, removed and euthanized.

“Though these type of incidents are infrequent, we urge Beaufort County residents and guests to be mindful of alligators and to please be careful when walking near ponds and lagoons—especially at night when visibility is limited,” BCSO stated, adding, “As of this afternoon, the injured woman remains hospitalized in Savannah. We extend our prayers and thoughts for her speedy recovery.”

SCDNR continues to investigate the incident.