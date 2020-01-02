Study shows younger generation concerned about active shooters in schools

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WSAV)— School shootings were on the rise last year and have taken place across the county from elementary schools to college campuses.

In 2019, there were 45 school shootings. Of those, 32 of them targeted Kindergarteners through 12th grade.

Law enforcement and emergency personnel in Beaufort County conducted an active shooter training at Hilton Head Island Elementary School.

This training was held to prepare first responders to work with one another in the event of an active shooter or other public safety crisis.

Captain William Angelo with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says drills like these are necessary with so many recent mass shootings on school grounds.

“Going through national statistics and what we see here, we adjust those procedures in our response plan,” Captain Angelo said.

“Then we test them out and see if it’s going to work or if it’s not going to work. So we’ve been getting a lot better over the years. I hope the public knows we’re out here doing our best to stop the situation if it ever does happen.”

Safety concerns are continuing to rise because of these acts of violence. A new study found one in three people fear active shooter incidents.

Active shooter concerns are shown to actually reduce with age. Gen-Z and Millennials, who grew up with active shooter drills at school, are twice as concerned about active shooters than baby boomers.

But Captain Angelo says even though that may be the case, the drills are still necessary.

“It’s more important for them to be prepared. Growing up we had fire drills. Now, it’s a sad state that we’ve gone to this part where we have to do active shooter drills, you never know what’s going to happen. Any kind of lockdown drill can assist you in anything that goes on,” Captain Angelo said.

54% of people want more money to go toward improving police technology and 87% want better investments in communications technology to connect first responders to neighboring communities.

Over half of those surveyed said they wanted better relationships with officers in their community.

“Another thing we have is our school resource officer. That’s a great tool that we utilize for the children. They’re there, they’re socializing with the officer every day at school,” Captain Angelo said.