Study reveals SCAD’s economic impact on Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A new study shows Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) pumps $577-million into Savannah’s economy every year.

Tripp Umbach, a national consulting firm for not-for-profit, arts, and tourism sectors, conducted the study over 6 months.

The study shows the money comes from several areas including jobs, student & visitor spending, public events, and construction.

The study also reveals SCAD’s economic impact in Atlanta. More than $155-million was generated by the Atlanta branch of the university.

There are also SCAD campuses in Hong Kong and in France.

