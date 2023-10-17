SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Childhood can be a magical time, but it’s not always what it’s cracked up to be. Some Liberty County parents and students are upset after their favorite farm animals were removed from school.

Since the beginning of the school year, Liberty Elementary School students enjoyed having an active chicken coop on campus. Last month, children and faculty were distraught to discover that the chickens were gone. It turns out, they were evicted by Liberty County School Superintendent, suddenly… and without warning. Now, some are scrambling to get them back.

Advocates like Morgan Wynns are hatching up a plan to bring the chickens home to roost. Wynns takes care of the birds as the official “Chicken Tender”, and she is crying fowl, saying there’s been no consistent “eggs”-planation about why the chickens were removed.

She says the yard birds not only provided lessons in agriculture, but that teachers also used the hens for lessons in S.T.E.M., or science, technology, engineering, and math.

“The science obviously going from egg, to hatch, to grown, and then re-spawning the circle of life. Also, the technology, using the incubator to hatch the eggs, the engineering through building the brooder, and then the mathematics behind it. They got to count how many chickens came to the coop, how many eggs we incubated, how many didn’t work out if there were some that weren’t viable… We utilized all four of those principles to relate with the chickens.”

News 3 reached out to the Liberty County School Administration and yesterday they sent us a statement saying, in part, “The CDC states that young children are more susceptible to the diseases that can be carried by farm animals and therefore we feel animals living at the school on a daily basis is not in the best interest of our students.”

The CDC guidelines recommend that “reptiles, amphibians, poultry, rodents, and ferrets are not suitable for settings with children under 5 years of age.”

Liberty Elementary School students range from ages 5 to 12.