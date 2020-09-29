Students from 2 Bluffton schools to quarantine due to possible COVID-19 exposure

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Two schools in Bluffton are quarantining students in extracurriculars due to possible exposure to COVID-19.

According to a school system spokesperson, May River High School was notified of two people associated with the school band who tested positive for the coronavirus. Out of an abundance of caution, and in accordance with DHEC guidelines, approximately 50 members of the band are quarantining.

The quarantine will last 14 days from the last date of close contact, the spokesperson says.

Also quarantining is the Bluffton High School JV football team, following the game against Colleton County last week.

The players from Colleton County were not in close contact, a spokesperson says, so only members of Bluffton High’s JV team were asked to quarantine. A total of 38 people are quarantining.

This quarantine will also last 14 days from the last date of close contact.