Truck driver dies, students medevaced in Bacon Co. school bus crash

ALMA, Ga. (WSAV) – A crash in Bacon County Wednesday afternoon claimed a driver’s life and sent several students to the hospital.

Around 4 p.m. on the south end of U.S. Highway 1, a rental truck crashed into the back of a school bus.

At least two helicopters were called to the scene to medevac students, according to Bacon County Emergency Management Agency Director Danny Turner. He said in total, at least eight students were injured and taken to the hospital.

According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper Shane Copeland, with the Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team, both drivers were able to help get students out of the bus to safety — but the truck driver collapsed and died.

The driver has not been identified at this time.

Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted about the incident Wednesday night, saying his family is praying for the truck driver and his loved ones, and the students.

Officials were able to clear the highway to traffic around 7 p.m.

News 3 is told weather did not play a factor in the crash.