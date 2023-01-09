EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — Three Black high school students from Effingham County have filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Effingham County School District.

According to the lawsuit, filed Jan. 5, two students from Effingham County High School and one student from Effingham College and Career Academy and their mothers allege “deliberate indifference to acts of racial animosity” toward Black students while they were attending the schools.

The 12-page lawsuit says that school administrators participated in “an egregious pattern of deliberately ignoring complaints” and showed indifference toward harassment among students.

The lawsuit lists several instances of racial intimidation and bigotry at the schools including two students writing discriminatory language across lockers in the baseball locker room, a noose being hung in the football locker room and a white student wearing a complete Hitler costume during spirit week after getting permission from a teacher. In addition, students and even one white teacher have also openly used racial slurs or remarks, the lawsuit asserts.

Black students were also prohibited from wearing Black Lives Matter clothing despite other students wearing Confederate flag attire and the flag being displayed inside the school building, according to the suit.

In 2020, a student wearing a “Black Lives Matter” shirt was kicked out of a football game after being told the clothing would not be allowed. Superindentent Yancy Ford responded to the incident stating that the school had a district policy about political advertisements at school events.

In the same year, a video apparently showing Effingham County students mocking George Floyd’s death made the rounds on social media.

The plaintiffs will seek a jury trial and ask the court to rule that the school district violated the student’s rights under the Civil Rights Act and Fourteenth Amendment to the Constitution. They also ask that the court issue a permanent injunction, requiring [Effingham County School District] to comply with federal law and expunge the incidents from the plaintiffs’ school records.