BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) -Three thousand small American flags greet visitors near the entrance of Robert Smalls International Academy. The flags honor the victims killed in the terrorist attacks on September 11th, 2001. A group of 8th graders organized the tribute. Tuesday students from every grade took turns coming outside to place the flags. The students say they hope as people pass by the school they take a moment to remember the events and victims of 9/11.
Students at a Beaufort school help create a 9/11 memorial
