Student firefighters train with Bluffton Township Fire District

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The heat was turned up on some Bluffton High School students as they got a head start on their firefighting careers.

The firefighter program was in partnership with the Bluffton Township Fire District and 17 students participated in the program.

The students were tested on their ability to put on firefighting gear in under two minutes, tying knots, using ladders, among other things.

The students also experienced what responding to a fire is like in what’s called a “burn room.”