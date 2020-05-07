No injuries in structure fire on White Bluff Rd.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Crews have extinguished a structure fire that broke out Thursday in Southside Savannah.

According to the Savannah Fire Department, it’s believed an unattended smoker outdoors caused the fire at White Bluff Road and Bliss Avenue.

No one was injured or displaced, the department said, but a pole barn was damaged. It appears some vehicles, lawn equipment, golf carts and a tent were also damaged.

The Savannah Police Department assisted in the response, shutting down the intersection of White Bluff Road and Wilshire Boulevard for about an hour.

The area reopened to traffic around 1:15 p.m.