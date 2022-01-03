Strong wind gusts lead to road hazards and power outages

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Strong winds creating dangerous conditions for Coastal Empire and the Lowcountry after severe weather visited the area overnight.

Wind gusts spread debris on the roadways and several power outages across the region Monday morning.

Learn more from the WSAV Storm Team 3 forecast HERE.

There were several reports of down trees, tree limbs and traffic lights out of commission.

In Pooler, the winds brought down a traffic signal located at Pooler Parkway and Highway 80.

Drivers should be alert to downed traffic lights at intersections. Drivers should treat intersections with blinking red lights or with no lights at all as all-way stops.

View the latest traffic conditions HERE.

Several residents woke up without power in their homes as well.

See Georgia Power’s power outage map HERE.