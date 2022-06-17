SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Along with the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s deputy administrator, Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) visited the Hostess City Friday as hurricane season gets underway.

The pair met with the Chatham Emergency Management Agency, American Red Cross, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, city officials and local faith leaders on strengthening coastal defenses.

“Today we had a robust discussion about how to improve our coordination, open lines of communication and prepare at all levels of government in anticipation of severe storms that are likely to impact this part of our state.”

The senator echoed FEMA Deputy Administrator Erik Hooks’ five points for preparedness:

Prepare now your evacuation plan Build a disaster kit Make plans now to rapidly prepare your home and/or business Engage with others – family, neighbors and friends Listen to advisories and directives from officials, credible media

“Preparedness does not prevent storms — and storms are coming,” Ossoff said. “And so the second important message today is that all of us in the community have to take steps to prepare.”

In March, the senator visited Tybee Island touting legislation that would extend the city’s beach renourishment plan for the next 50 years.

Ossoff said the act has not yet passed the Senate but he’s working to maximize prospects to ensure protection from sea level rise, storm surge, coastal flooding and other climate change impacts is passed.