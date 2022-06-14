HINESVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) — The roof of a Hinesville home was ripped off during a powerful storm that passed through Hinesville Tuesday afternoon.

A home on the 100 block of Lyndsi Lane was torn off and scattered throughout the neighborhood which sits off Airport Road.

The homeowner who declined to be identified said his wife was home at the time.

“She was scared when the roof came off and saw it scattered around after the storm passed. All I can say is thank God for insurance,” he said.

A fence in his backyard was also damaged. A tree located directly across the street fell and a fence damaged it.