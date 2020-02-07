Storm reports: Downed trees, power lines in Coastal Empire

Tree on power lines in the area of Fraser Drive in Hinesville (courtesy Allen Perkins, News Now Georgia)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Tornado watches and severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued Thursday evening for a number of counties in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

To view the details for a specific area, visit WSAV’s weather alerts page here.

The storm system has caused downed trees and power lines in a few local counties.

Canopy blows away in area of Airport Road in Hinesville (courtesy Allen Perkins, News Now Georgia)

Allen Perkins of News Now Georgia shared photos with News 3 of a tree that fell on a power line near Fraser Drive Thursday afternoon.

On the other side of town in the area of Airport Road, Perkins said a road canopy blew across a roadway.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service in Jacksonville has received county-wide reports of downed trees and power lines in Bacon and Jeff Davis counties Thursday night.

As of 9:25 p.m., a couple of dozen Georgia Power customers are without power, according to the outage map. More than 20 customers affected are in Alma (Bacon County) and a handful near Jesup (Wayne County).

Let WSAV know what you’re seeing in your area by sending photos or videos to pics@wsav.com. But as Storm Team 3 said best, do not put yourself in harm’s way to get a storm picture.