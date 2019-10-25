Storm debris removal project begins at Fort Pulaski

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Fort Pulaski announcing the national monument will begin a months long project to remove storm debris this week.

According to the park, weather events left a tremendous amount of storm debris in the wooded areas surrounding the fort. In 2016 and 2017 the park was impacted by two hurricanes and a tornado.

The project will focus on the removal of marine debris, dead and damaged trees, limbs and woody vegetation, along with a large debris pile that has built up. The debris has created many hazards including an increased risk of wildfires in the park.

The project is expected to last until spring and may temporarily close areas of the park outside of historic Fort Pulaski.