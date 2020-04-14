Stories of survival in aftermath of Hampton County tornado

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – One day after a tornado devastated large swaths of Hampton County leaving five people dead, we continue to hear stories of survival through the storm.

“Everything just flew up in the air; I flew in the air with the trailer,” explained Shaneka Mickle. “I could just feel the sand swarming around me and black soot swarming around me.”

While Mickle walked away with cuts and bruises and some pain, her home did not fare as well.

Her mobile home and her mother’s mobile home are now just slabs littered with debris. But cleanup isn’t a one-woman job.

An army of family members showed up Tuesday to dig through the damage looking for whatever they could salvage.

The family says they want to be nowhere else but with each other to help do the work and help the people they love to get through an impossibly tough time.

“Materialistic things can be replaced but I can thank god for giving me another chance at life,” said Mickle.

“God didn’t have to spare their lives,” said her cousin, Bridgette Mungin-Wright. “He took away material things. We will get more. So why not help her sort through because we are blessed — this is still blessed.”

On top of the worry of her home, Mickle’s fiancé is stuck in the hospital, paralyzed from the waist down. Her mother is also in the hospital with a broken bone in her back.

But Mickle says despite this, her family will help give her the strength every day to move on.

“I came to my mom’s house because I thought I’d be safe over here,” Valerie Brantley told News 3. But she quickly found out that no place in a stretch of Lena Expressway was safe from the storm.

“It sounded like a freight train coming in,” said her mother, Carolyn Brantley.

Carolyn and Joe Brantley were inside as their daughter ran to them and the storm bore down on their house.

“We were looking at it (on tv) and said ‘My, my.’ But you never thought it would get here that quick,” said Joe.

“By the time she got here and got in the house it was coming,” explained Carolyn.

“As soon as I got in the kitchen I heard it coming, my dad said ‘Get in the bathroom, get in the bathroom!’ Everything just came down on top of us,” Valerie said, adding, “I know the roof was missing because I could see the sky was still dark.”

“The whole side blew over. Doors blew over us. That’s what saved us,” said Joe. “God saved us but the door was what covered us.”

“I thought it was over,” said Valerie. “I thought this was the end.”

The mother and daughter said they were doing “a whole lot of praying” as the storm passed.

“(I was) scared, scared for my life” said Valerie. “I’ve never prayed so hard in my life,” she laughed.

But the trio did make it out, eventually crawling through a small hole in the debris to safety.

Instead of running away, they stopped to help their elderly neighbor next door.

There, Anne-Marie Heyward was trapped inside what was left of her demolished home. Her daughter remembers pulling up the scene just after.

“When I got here I almost passed the house because I was amazed at what was gone,” said Janice Heyward. “All I was doing was crying and thanking God.”

With tears shed and just rubble left behind, neighbors say that the one thing they still have is each other.

“I would never believe we would make it out when you look at all this. Don’t think no one would come out of this,” said Valerie.

“All I could do was just cry and cry and thank God everyone made it out alive,” remembers Janice.

“I’m not sad, I’m happy,” says a smiling Joe. “I’m here. Me and my family and all my neighbors.”