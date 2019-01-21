‘Stop the Violence’ motorcade in Beaufort County

A local advocacy group led a motorcade through the Lowcountry on Sunday afternoon. The goal is to stop violence in Beaufort County.

Volunteers with Citizens Against Violence Everywhere (CARE) started the motorcade at a church in Seabrook.

A Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputy led several hearses, motorcycles and cars down Trask Parkway. Organizers say it serves as a grim reminder that violence is a problem in the county

Herbert Glaze, the CEO and director of CAVE, says the annual event has a big impact on the community.

“The purpose of the motorcade is to let them know that this is real. The hearses carry bodies of victims — people who have been victimized. Once they look at these hearses and see what’s involved, maybe this will save one life,” said Glaze.

CAVE also runs Students Against Violence Everywhere (SAVE).