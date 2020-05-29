‘Stop killing black people’: Groups protest peacefully in Savannah, Brunswick

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A modest group gathered in downtown Savannah Friday evening to protest the death of George Floyd.

With signs reading “stop killing black people” and “I can’t breathe,” protesters first gathered in Ellis Square and made their way to the steps of Savannah City Hall on Bay Street.

“We’re out here to actually show that we’re with Minneapolis,” said organizer Rico Gordon. “But we’re going to be peaceful, we’re not going to tear up our city.”

Protests in Minneapolis escalated Thursday when demonstrators set fire to a police station that officers had abandoned.

By Friday, Derek Chauvin, the officer who was seen on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck, was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Over in Brunswick, a group gathered chanting “no justice, no peace.” Some wore shirts with Ahmaud Arbery’s name, who was fatally shot in the Satilla Shores neighborhood.

At least two protesters held signs calling for the removal of Officer Robert Rash, who had reportedly been in contact with one of the suspects in Arbery’s murder and the owner of a construction site a block away from where the Feb. 23 shooting occurred.

Protests are being organized across the country this weekend. At least one more will be held in Savannah on Sunday at 2 p.m. starting in Johnson Square.