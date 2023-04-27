BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The month of May is a crucial one for a Lowcountry charity preparing for summer.

Even now, many food staples and the typical surplus are off the menu at Bluffton Self Help’s market.

“You see, this would normally be full completely of rice and we are low on rice and even our rice overflow is low,” Courtney Hampson, CEO of Bluffton Self Help, said pointing to empty shelves.

The agency says much of the help and donations it gets around the holidays start to dry up as the weather gets hotter.

It’s a bad time for that to happen.

The COVID SNAP benefits have ended, prices of groceries are up 8% or more and the number of people coming to the pantry for food help is almost up a tenth.

In addition, the Postal Service food drive that normally brings in 100 bags of food or more isn’t happening this year.

Bluffton Self Help is asking for the community’s help during its Stock the Market campaign. Their goal is to supply 8,000 bags of non-perishable food for families in need.

“With summer coming, kids will be out of school, so the lunch and snacks they may have gotten at school aren’t going to happen,” Hampson added. “Mom and dad are going to have to spend a little more on groceries and have to spend more on child care this summer, which is going to impact the budget, too.

“So our goal is to pack these shelves to the rafters to help get through the entire summer.”

If you would like to drop off your own bag of food, visit Bluffton Self Help 39 Sheridan Park Cir. Monetary donations can be made online at blufftonselfhelp.org.