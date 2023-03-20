HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Stephen Smith’s mother wants a thorough and impartial investigation into her son’s death.

It’s been eight years since the 19-year-old was found dead along Sandy Run Road in Hampton County. Investigators said Smith died of blunt head trauma from a hit-and-run.

Shortly after the deaths of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced it was reopening the investigation due to information received during a separate investigation into the June 2021 shootings.

SLED did not elaborate on its investigator’s findings nor provide information about a possible relationship between Smith’s death and the Murdaugh family.

But Smith’s family believes there’s more to the story.

Attorney Eric Bland said in the next seven to 10 days, his office plans to file a request to have Stephen’s body exhumed. The first step is to petition the court.

“Hopefully, a judge will see we have good cause to open’s Stephen’s death,” said Attorney Eric Bland.

“We think that he did not die on that road that fateful night,” he added. “We think that there were other reasons and other causes.”

Sandy and Stephen Smith (photo provided)

On Monday, the surviving Murdaugh son, Buster, released a statement denying “vicious rumors” about his involvement in Smith’s death.

The statement reads, in part:

“Before, during and since my father’s trial, I have been targeted and harassed by the media and followers of this story. This has gone on far too long. These baseless rumors of my involvement with Stephen and his death are false. I unequivocally deny any involvement in his death, and my heart goes out to the Smith family. I am requesting that the media immediately stop publishing these defamatory comments and rumors about me.”

Bland said this isn’t about finding out who committed the crime.

“That’s not what we do, we’re not law enforcement, we’re not doing a criminal case — we’re helping an investigation,” he said, “and what we’re really trying to do is give a mother answers.”

Sandy Smith, Stephen’s mother, recently launched a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of an independent exhumation and autopsy. It’s since raised nearly $70,000, well surpassing the $15,000 fundraising goal.

Smith’s legal team said they want to assure the public that every dollar from the fund is going to the investigation, expert fees and exhumation costs.