SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe are bringing ESPN’s First Take to Savannah State University, according to a spokesperson.

The powerhouse sports talk duo will be hosting the show in front of a live audience for the first time ever on the university’s campus on Monday, Nov. 6.

Shannon Sharpe is a Savannah State alumnus and Pro Football Hall of Famer. Both hosts are HBCU, or Historically Black Colleges and University, graduates.

After wrapping up in Savannah, the show will head to Smith’s alma mater, Winston-Salem State University on Nov. 7.

The shows are part of an initiative to highlight the impact and importance of HBCUs.