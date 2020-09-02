Step Up Savannah launches new community program Level Up

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local organization is making it easier for those struggling financially to get connected with resources that can help.

Step Up Savannah is launching its first asset-based community development program called Level Up.

Program participants will have the opportunity to create an individualized action plan by learning basic financial literacy skills, researching education pathways and connecting with other necessary resources available in the community.

Program leaders say they hope the classes will help promote economic opportunity and financial security, especially for those struggling with the impacts of the pandemic.

“This new program and new framework for Step Up Savannah actually puts the person who’s in poverty in the driver’s seat. It empowers them to be a partner with the community resources,” Step Up Savannah Executive Director Alicia Johnson said.

Hear more from Step Up Savannah Asset Building Coordinator Cornelius Lloyd below:

Johnson says Asset Based Community Development (ABCD) is a nationally recognized best practice that builds on the assets within the community.

“ABCD distinguishes itself from the more traditional deficit-based approaches that focus on identifying and servicing needs through information or one-off social services,” Johnson said.

“Level Up is an empowering program that not only connects individuals with services, but it gives them the tools to succeed, helps facilitate the process and then overcome the barriers they may encounter along the way,” she added. “We are excited to bring together all of our existing partners — the City of Savannah, Chatham County, Bank On, Neighborhood Improvement Association, Savannah Tech, GoodWill, the Chatham Apprentice Program and many more into this new effort to help solve our old problems around generational poverty.”

The program will involve a series of free online classes held every Tuesday and Thursday over a seven-week period beginning Oct. 20 and ending Dec. 2.

Step Up Savannah is accepting applications now until Oct. 2. Applicants must live in Chatham County or within Savannah’s city limits and meet one or more of the following eligibility requirements:

you have participated in Step Up Savannah’s CAP or Public Benefits Program

you are a current Head Start parent or receive free or reduced lunch benefits for children

you have repeatedly requested crisis assistance or were referred by a partnering agency

you require assistance from the Step Up’s workforce development program

you were referred for help to overcome the cycle of a financial crisis

Participants will receive a small stipend to go towards internet service costs associated with the program.

The Level Up program will be facilitated by Step Up Savannah Asset Building Coordinator Cornelius Lloyd. For additional information about the Level Up program, call 912-525-1169 or email clloyd@stepupsavannah.org.