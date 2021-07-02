Staying safe while shooting off fireworks on the Fourth

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – Many of you will be shooting off your own fireworks this holiday, but do you know how to do it safely?

According to recent numbers form the Consumer Product Safety Commission, many people don’t.

“Last year there were about 15,000 injuries,” explains Burton Fire Captain Daniel Byrne. “That’s up about 10,000 from year previous. In 2019 12 people were killed using fireworks. Last year it was 18.”

The majority of those injuries not from a big blast or fire fountain but firecrackers and sparklers.

“That indicates to me that people let their guard down around those particular fireworks and they don’t respect them as being explosives and generating a lot of heat,” says Byrne. “Thus resulting in the injuries. Most of the injuries are occurring to older teens and older adults.”

But children are also succeptible if they aren’t properly supervised and trained.

“Parents will give the sparklers to children believing they are relatively safe,” explains the Captain. “but they can cause some serious burns.”

“What do children, what do adults do?” demonstrates Byrne. “They have the sparkler and they want to wave it around and make it perform. But all it takes is someone to walk by inadvertently or they lose their grip and it goes flying and could cause a significant injury.”

Injuries caused by the extreme heat put off by a small sparkler. Proven by a Burton Fire thermal imaging camera.

“The thermal imaging camera’s temperatures reached about 500 degrees,” said Byrne. “and the human body will begin feeling pain at about 116 degrees. So that’s a significant burn that that child will experience.”

Proof of that is the demonstration by Burton Fire and News 3. Using a children’s shirt and one sparkler, we were able to watch it leave burn marks, then a hole, then start a full-fledged blaze in just a few seconds.”

“30 years in emergency services and 25 as a firefighter I was very surprised at how quickly that shirt ignited,” said Byrne, shaking his head. “All it would take is a sparkler to inadvertently touch a child’s clothing and it could cause a fire.”

Byrne reminds you that the dangers don’t end when any firework is finished.

“Let it sit for 15 minutes before you discard it. Or like we did today drop it right in a bucket of water let it sit and soak for a while before you actually throw it away. Because it could smolder for as long as 8 hours so you throw it in a trash can or leave it in a brown paper bag and you could have a surprise at 2 am.”

Just because you buy fireworks in Beaufort county doesn’t mean you can shoot them off here.

“Discharging fireworks in Beaufort County is illegal,” says Captain Byrne. “In Beaufort County, you can purchase them but not discharge them. And if you invite people over to watch them, that could be considered a public display of fireworks and could fall under the State Fire Marshal’s jurisdiction, and more serious charges are possible.”

The rules are different in Hampton County, where fireworks are allowed to be discharged. In Jasper County, you can light up the skies only until 10 pm on July 4th.