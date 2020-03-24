StayHome: How the WSAV team is keeping you informed on COVID-19

Our Digital Executive Producer Molly Curley is keeping WSAV.com up-to-date from home. New commute: three feet from bed to desk.

As the world grapples with COVID-19, it seems one message remains clear: stay home for those who can’t.

The team at WSAV has taken steps to allow us to do just that. Many of us are now working remotely to give our news producers, anchors and Storm Team 3 room to work at a safe distance in our studio.

And when we’re not at work, the team is practicing social distancing at home: taking walks through our parks, setting up at-home gyms, ordering takeout from local restaurants and watching movies with our families.

Just take a look through our #StayHome stories below.

If you’re interested in blogging your own story right here on WSAV.com, send us an email at onyourside@wsav.com to get the conversation started. Whatever your situation is — we want to hear from you.

WSAV.com NOW’s Claire Going has her at-home office setup (fresh cup of coffee included, of course):

Co-anchoring Coastal Sunrise is one routine for Ben Katko… Daddy Daycare is another:

Day one of Ben Katko’s Daddy Daycare.



Rapidly running out of things to do with my 3-year old. 😩



We have many weeks before school reopens.



All ideas are welcome. — Ben Katko (@WSAVBenK) March 23, 2020

UPDATE: I’ve now become Dr. Henry’s patient.



Daddy Daycare continues… pic.twitter.com/I3aZT801Q8 — Ben Katko (@WSAVBenK) March 23, 2020

Tina Tyus-Shaw hasn’t let the gym closing stop her from working out:

WSAV Sports reporter Connor DelPrete is still finding ways to infuse sports into his life:

Ricardo Lewis’ dog Sonny is keeping him company as he edits his stories each night:

When we say we’re “On Your Side,” we hope you know it comes from the heart. Whether we’re in the newsroom on Victory Drive or in our own living rooms, WSAV is working around the clock to bring you the latest updates on COVID-19.

Stay safe and stay strong — we’ll be bringing you more #StayHome stories soon.