Stay active and positive with Hype Fit Dance workouts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Group fitness classes may be canceled, but you can still get in a good workout from home.

Hype Fit Dance Workouts consist of high-intensity, full-body motions to get the heart pumping and to release endorphins.

Sheena Allen, the creator and founder of Hype Fit Workouts, says the Zumba-inspired moves are a fun way to relieve anxiety and stress while staying fit.

“It’s all about the energy,” said Allen. “This is our new normal for now and changing the way we think about our workouts, and really just trying to get it in no matter if we are stuck in the house for a little bit.”

She started out as a dancer growing up. It wasn’t until later on in life that she decided to combine her love for dance and fitness as a way to help others.

She now is a certified Zumba instructor, a personal trainer and is the fitness coordinator at the Habersham Branch YMCA.

Allen has had to move all of her workouts to social media, where she goes live at least once a day on Facebook for anywhere between 30 minutes to an hour.

“I’m still going to bring it whether it’s virtual or not,” said Allen.

Allen shared this video on Facebook of one of her clients following along with her workout.

She also says knowing her clients expect to see her and expect her high energy is what pushes her to keep doing the workouts.

“Just get 15 minutes,” said Allen. “Trust me, you’re going to feel good. You’re going to look good at the end of this and you got [at least] 30 days to get yourself together.”

Allen posts all of her workouts on her Facebook page here.

WSAV.com NOW Reporter Jon Dowding got a chance to try out some of the classes with Allen. Take a look, and try to follow along with them, below.