STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The city of Statesboro has announced that their series of concerts, known as “Downtown Live,” will return next week with a performance from the Grapevine Band.

The series will take place from June to July. Each concert will take place on select Thursdays starting at 6 p.m. on East Main Street in front of the Bulloch County Courthouse.

The Grapevine Band will play on June 29 and kick off this series with an interactive show that pays homage to the music of the 60s, 70s, and 80s. They were founded in Macon, Georgia, in 1987 and take inspiration from Motown, funk, and classic rock.

The next concert will be from the Swingin’ Medallions on July 6. They have been playing their signature beach-style music since 1962 and have a hit record called, “Double Shot of My Baby’s Love”.

The last performance of this event will take place on July 20. The band is called Liquid Pleasure and they have been performing for over five decades. They play covers from bands like The Black Eyed Peas and Outkast to Motown staples like The Temptations and The Supremes.

Admission to the concerts is free for anyone who would like to attend. Beverage vendors and food trucks will arrive at the venue at 5 p.m.

For more information on the concert series, visit statesboroga.gov/downtownlive.