City of Statesboro to offer summer internships for local college students

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The city of Statesboro has partnered with local colleges to provide summer internships for undergraduate and graduate students.

Statesboro officials say the program will offer at least six positions in all professional areas to students at Georgia Southern and Ogeechee Technical College.

The internships will be an extension of the classroom, allowing students to apply the knowledge they’ve gained on marketing, public health, public administration, pre-health professions, accounting, finance, engineering or computing.

“It is critically important for our students to not only have an excellent classroom education but to also have relevant experiences outside the classroom that will inspire them and shape their futures,” stated Georgia Southern President Dr. Kyle Marrero. “Partnerships such as this one with the city and Ogeechee Tech are great ways to further connect the university to our community and provide valuable opportunities to our students.”

City officials say the program will not only put students in a better position after graduation but will allow Statesboro to train its future workforce.

“Through this strategic partnership, students will be able to establish connections with local businesses while also contributing to our community,” said Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar. “Our city cannot thrive unless we are investing in it, and this program is a great way to get more members of our community involved and working together.”

The program aims to benefit local businesses as well, allowing owners to develop relationships with students and their respective colleges.

“Our college has a rich history of providing quality technical education to our students, preparing them for careers in the local workforce,” Ogeechee Tech President Lori Durden stated. “This professional internship program reinforces that resolve while also strengthening the bonds between our institutions and the community.”

Students interested in the program are encouraged to reach out to their individual career centers.

Organizations and businesses interested in participating are asked to contact Caitlyn Cofer, the assistant director of experiential learning in Georgia Southern’s Career and Professional Development Office, at ccofer@georgiasouthern.edu.