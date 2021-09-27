Statesboro Police investigate Sunday night deadly shooting

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) investigates a shooting death after a victim was discovered at an apartment Sunday night.

Statesboro Police say officers responded to Stadium Walk Apartments for a report of shots fired at 9:40 p.m. Sunday.

At the scene, police discovered Brian David Diaz, 22, deceased inside of his apartment.

SPD says Diaz suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

Statesboro detectives ask the public, specifically residents of Stadium Walk, to contact SPD if they observed any suspicious activity or persons between 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. in the complex or at any nearby location.

SPD asks any residents with cameras at their apartments to review the footage for that same time frame and report anything unusual.

Residents with information should contact the case detective, Senior Detective James Winskey, by phone at 912-764-9911 or anonymously to tips@statesboroga.gov.