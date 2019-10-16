Statesboro police: child molestation arrest

STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) – Statesboro Police announced the arrest of Shannon Latrell Evans, 43, on charges of Child Molestation and Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes. Police arrested Evans at a Statesboro residence.

According to Statesboro Police, officers say the juvenile victim’s mother stated that she had witnessed Evans inappropriately touching her daughter at her home.

Evans remains in custody at the Bulloch County Jail.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Det. Holloway at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to www.tipsubmit.com

