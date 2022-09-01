STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Statesboro Police arrested a suspect on Thursday in connection to a May homicide.

The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) charged Alonzo Stewart, 35, with murder and aggravated assault. Police say Stewart’s girlfriend, Keturah Mobley was found unresponsive at a Cone Homes apartment on May 9 around 1:53 a.m.

Mobley’s body was taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab where the cause of death was determined.

Stewart called 9-1-1 initially to report the death of 31-year-old Mobley. When SPD arrived, they interviewed witnesses and searched the home where they found marijuana.

Stewart was then arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Police booked Stewart into the Bulloch County Jail. Stewart is now housed at the Jenkins County Jail.

SPD urges anyone with information to call Det. Katie Reese at 912-764-9911 or email an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.