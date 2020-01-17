Statesboro police arrest suspect accused of multiple entering auto thefts

STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) – Statesboro police announced the arrest of a man they say targeted parked cars to steal from.

Police arrested Isaiah Mason, 26, of Statesboro on at least six separate Entering Auto charges.

According to the Statesboro Police Department, patrons of the S & S Greenway Trail have reported thefts from their parked vehicles at the trailhead on Gentilly Rd over the past several months.

Some of the items stolen included stolen bank cards which were used after the thefts.

Statesboro police say after conducting surveillance of the trailhead, officers and detectives were able to identify a vehicle used in the crime. A detective observed the vehicle in a nearby apartment complex and observed a suspect entering one of the apartments. Searches were conducted of the apartment and vehicle, yielding evidence connecting the suspect, Mason.

Anyone with information on these cases or Mason should contact Detectives Purvis or Kreun at 912-764-9911.

