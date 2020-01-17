Statesboro police arrest shooting and robbery suspects

STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) – Statesboro police arrested Justin Whitehead , 22, and Damarreon Williams, 18, as suspects in a shooting and armed robbery.

According to police, the two men were arrested after the victim arrived at a hospital seeking treatment for a non-life threatening gunshot wound Tuesday night.

The man told police he had been robbed and shot at Eagle Court Apartments on Lanier Drive earlier that day.

Further investigation led police to identifying Whitehead and Williams as the suspects.

Police arrested both men in Screven County. Whitehead and Williams were transported back to the Bulloch County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Winskey at 912-764-9911.

