Statesboro Police arrest man accused of robbing girlfriend and firing a gun in her direction

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Statesboro Police arrest a man accused of robbing his girlfriend and shooting a gun in her direction.

Statesboro Police officers responded to a reported robbery and shots fired incident Tuesday afternoon.

At the scene officers met with the female victim and her two minor children.

Police say the victim stated that her boyfriend, Joel Parrish, 43, following a domestic dispute at a local inn, robbed the woman of her phone and fired a shot in her direction.

The woman fled with her children to a building where they were able to obtain help.

When police located Parrish he attempted to flee on foot. Police captured Parrish following a foot pursuit. Police say Parrish discarded a handgun during the foot pursuit, which was later located by officers.

Police arrested Parrish on charges including Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime. Police say other charges are possible contingent on developments in the investigation.

Statesboro Police ask anyone with information on this case to contact Det. Dustin Cross at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov