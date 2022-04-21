STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a fugitive and seized drugs from his home Wednesday, according to the Statesboro Police Department (SPD).

SPD said a woman told them 32-year-old Rickey Hendrix threatened her with a gun and then stole her Nissan Altima car. The car has Georgia tags that read P3154748.

U.S. Marshals served warrants to his home, however, Hendrix was not there. Then, Marshals found probable cause for warrants to search the home where they later found various drugs.

SPD said it found powder cocaine, meth, fentanyl, crack cocaine, marijuana and pills. Several of the drugs found were of trafficking amounts, SPD said. Police arrested Hendrix in Metter, Ga., and he was taken to the Bulloch County Jail.

SPD charged Hendrix with the following:

Aggravated Assault

False Imprisonment

Theft by Taking-Motor Vehicle

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Trafficking Cocaine

Trafficking Fentanyl

Trafficking Methamphetamine

Felony Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Crack Cocaine

Possession of Schedule II drug

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime

SPD urges anyone who has information on this case or knows where the stolen car is located, to call Det. Katie Reese at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.