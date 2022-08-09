STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department has arrested a fugitive homicide suspect from Dekalb County.

Over the last two weeks, SPD’s Impact Team learned that a fugitive suspect had returned to Statesboro from the Atlanta area. The suspect, Ronnie Jones Jr., 27, was wanted by authorities in Dekalb county for a homicide in the Atlanta area.

Jones remained a fugitive for several months while his case was being worked by the U.S. Marshals Service’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Officers used information from informants in order to track down the suspect and surveillance on locations that Jones was believed to have visited. On August 8, officers observed a female associated with the suspect, Charity Smith, 27, exiting the Blakewood Apartments on East Olliff Street.

In order to take Jones into custody, officers and Marshalls conducted a traffic stop and found Jones hiding in the backseat. The suspect was taken into custody and sent to the Bulloch County Jail where he is waiting for extradition to Dekalb County. Along with Jones, officers found a firearm in the vehicle as well.

Smith was also arrested and subsequently charged with Hindering the Apprehension of a Fugitive.

SPD says they are grateful for the assistance of the U.S. Marshals in helping bring the fugitive to justice.