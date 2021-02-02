Statesboro Police arrest 13 in undercover prostitution operation

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) announced several arrests through a undercover operation targeting prostitutes, their pimps, and the “johns.”

The SPD says their Impact Team conducted the operation over the past week.

Undercover officers posing as both prostitutes and “johns” used social media to arrange the “dates.”

Officers arrested thirteen individuals. Three people were arrested for prostitution. Nine men were arrested and charged with pandering. One man was arrested and charged with pimping.

Officers also seized drugs and a firearm through the arrests. Police recovered suspected heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana and one handgun.

SPD asks anyone with information on vice (drugs, prostitution, etc) related activity within the City of Statesboro to contact the Impact Team at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.