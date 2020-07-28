Statesboro PD seeks missing woman

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro Police Department is looking for a woman who has been missing since late last week.

Police say Caroline Graham, 24, was last seen leaving a residence on Broad Street around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 23. The house is a women’s addiction recovery residence.

The following day, Graham texted her mother, who lives in Pooler, from an unknown number saying she wanted to come home.

Graham was seen that Friday at The Lodge of Statesboro around 3 p.m. and possibly in front of an Exxon.

The 24-year-old is described as a white woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’6’’ and approximately 140 lbs. Graham was last seen wearing a white/gray Atlanta Falcons shirt, blue jeans, a backpack-style purse and possibly Chucks shoes.

She does not have a vehicle or cellphone.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to notify the Statesboro Police Department at 912-764-9911.