Statesboro murder investigation leads to multiple arrests, one suspect remains at large

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) announced several arrests linked to a teen’s murder in October.

SPD says Antonio Jackson, 18, died from gunshot wounds at a Statesboro apartment complex on October 27th.

Police say a month-long investigation into the crime led to the multiple arrests.

Police arrested Tyrezz Jones, 18, of Allenhurst on a murder charge and an aggravated assault charge.

Police also arrested Kaliz Hadley, Deavonte Andrews, and Damon Hines on multiple charges including party to the crime of murder.

Treg Patterson, 21

Police say an additional suspect, Treg Patterson, 21, of Jesup, is wanted on charges including party to the crime of murder.

Police say the previous arrests lead to the arrests of four others for drug and firearms related offenses.

Those additional arrests include Jaquavious Pinkney, Kevionta Nix, Jorge Camacho and Marcus Trice.

SPD urge Treg Patterson to turn himself in to authorities. Police ask anyone with further information on this case to contact Det. Sgt. Patrick Harrelson at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.