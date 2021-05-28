Memorial Day events set in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Although the American Legion Dexter Allen post of Statesboro will not be holding an indoor Memorial Day service this year, there will be an outdoor service held on Monday, May 29th.

A group of veterans will place two wreaths in downtown Statesboro, one at the Vietnam Monument at Triangle Park and the other at the Flame of Freedom near city hall.

The wreath laying ceremony will be followed by an open air intoning of the names of Bulloch County’s fallen warriors. This will take place in front of the judicial annex on Seibald St.

Spectators are welcome and chairs are encouraged.

On Friday, a group of veterans and volunteers placed over 2500 small flags at the headstones of deceased veterans all-across Bulloch County. Organizers say that over 30 cemeteries were decorated in total.