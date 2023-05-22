STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The city of Statesboro has officially launched its first public transit system.

Statesboro Area Transit (SAT) buses, which have 30 stops around the city, will run Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It’s $1 for a one-way trip and $2 for a round trip, cash and exact change only. According to the city, bus passes or a card reading system will be available in the future.

There are discounted rates for seniors, colleges, students and individuals with disabilities. Those discount cards can be obtained at the city’s engineering department at City Hall.

SAT buses will run Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (courtesy city of Statesboro)

The buses can hold up to eight passengers, including space for two wheelchairs at the back of the bus.

“Positioning Statesboro as a city that is welcoming and accessible to all is at the heart of the work myself and the Statesboro City Council do,” said Mayor Jonathan McCollar. “Statesboro Area Transit furthers the city’s mission to be a vibrant community that anyone can call home and everyone will want to.”

SAT promises better access to health care, shopping, community events and more.

“Many of our residents don’t have access to all that Statesboro has to offer,” McCollar continued. “We’re hoping this transit system will help bridge that gap so more residents can experience the best of the ‘Boro.”

SAT buses can hold up to eight passengers, including space for two wheelchairs at the back of the bus. (courtesy of city of Statesboro)

The transit system features two fixed routes, one Blue and one Red, with two buses on each route. Riders can transfer from one route to the other at a bus shelter, located in the city’s public parking lot on South College Street.

There’s no cost for transferring.

One trip around the route will take about 40 minutes. A flex route will also be available where riders can schedule a pickup from locations without a bus stop.

SAT says the pickup location must be within a quarter mile of the set bus routes, and the rider must make a reservation at least 24 hours in advance.

City officials say that while there are two routes and no weekend hours at this point, services could be expanded in the future.

“Once the transit system becomes established over the next few months, we’ll review the usage data to find out if we need to add or eliminate bus stops in some areas,” said City Manager Charles Penny. “This is the first time the City of Statesboro has offered a public transit system, so we’re looking to our residents to provide feedback and help us shape the future of this service.”

Visit statesboroga.gov/SAT to view a map of the bus routes and more.