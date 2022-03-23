STATESBORO, GA. (WSAV) — Earlier this year, Statesboro City Council approved the notion to put $5 million worth of American Rescue Plan Act funds towards improving lower-income households in the area.

Locals got the chance to hear firsthand how these improvements will help, and when they can expect them at a council meeting Wednesday night.

Members of the city’s planning and development team met with interested residents about some of the qualifications needed to apply.

They say, the Johnson St. neighborhood is a focal point for the project. Starting there and moving on to the rest of the city on a case-by-case basis.

The city is encouraging anyone with who falls in a lower-income category to apply for the program.

They say making investments in these neighborhoods will encourage other homeowners to do the same.

“Realistically the city of Statesboro does have a poverty issue, I think most people are aware of that. The median income is about 35,000 dollars I believe,” said Justin Williams, City of Statesboro Planning & Housing Administrator. “Individuals who fall within those ranges who live within the area’s that we’ve identified and even those who are outside those areas could benefit from this.”

“It may be towards the end of this year until houses are actually under construction but this will take multi-years to spend this money,” explained Chris Hilbert, Community Development Director of Insight Planning & Development. In order to apply, household income must be below 80% of Bulloch County’s median household income.

On average, these renovations usually take close to three months to complete, covering up to 50,000 dollars worth of repairs. The first wave of applications are due to the city by June 23.

For more information on the program or to view the application, click or tap here.