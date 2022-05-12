Editor’s note: The video above was provided by the Georgia Police K9 Foundation.

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A Statesboro police K-9’s final sign-off is going viral.

K-9 Rio was congratulated over the radios Tuesday for more than eight years of service to the Statesboro Police Department. The video has been viewed countless times and has received several million likes on TikTok.

“You can now take your well-deserved rest, K-9 Rio is 10-42 and cleared for retirement,” a dispatcher can be heard saying in the video.

Georgia Police K9 Foundation says Rio enjoyed a Starbucks Pup Cup after his last shift.