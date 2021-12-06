Statesboro holds annual holiday celebration

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A parade through downtown Statesboro kicked off the annual First Friday Holiday Celebration.

Santa Claus, Whos from Whoville and the Grinch himself gathered together Friday to greet attendees young and old as they made their way down East Main Street.

The Statesboro Library gave out free books to children attending the event and the Whos passed out candy as the parade traveled on.

Several vendors at the event were appreciative of the crowd the parade drew.

“When the parade came through, we saw a wave of people,” said Mary Bellamy, a vendor selling items from Allyn’s Soap Co. This was her second time attending the event and business was booming.

Jennifer Kimbrell, a vendor for Humble Bumble Bee Farm, said she was excited for the fair to be on East Main Street this year. In its previous location, there were fewer customers.

“We prefer being here on the street,” Kimbrell said. “We’re not far away from people.”

Kimbrell said she loves coming to the celebration and giving others the opportunity to try the honey that she and her husband sell.

Vendor items ranged from soaps and lotions to fresh tamales and funnel cakes.

In addition to vendors, there were photo opportunities with Santa as well as Buddy the Elf. Attendees were also able to enjoy hayrides and a chili competition at the event.